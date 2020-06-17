Donna Scheree Evans Washington entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2020. She was the Owner of Little Doves Daycare, LLC. She is survived by her husband, James L. Washington, Sr.; parents, Lottie Mae Evans and Jessie Evans; daughters, Delisia Davis (James), Demetria Brock (Traymone) and Deidre Thompson (Darnell); niece-daughter, Jessica Williams; son, James L. Washington, Jr.; nephew-son, Jeiki Williams; sisters, Fannie Evans McClendon, Jessie Evans Johnson, Yuree Evans Cox and Ingrid Evans Adams; brothers, Dr. Donnie Evans, Carl Evans and Torrye Evans; grandchildren, Caylen Scheree Thompson, Clayton Darnell Thompson, Jr. and Chloe Ann Thompson. Graveside service Saturday, June 20, 2020, Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. John Adams officiating. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.