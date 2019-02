Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donna Smith Pope, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Saturday, February 23, at Baton Rouge General Medical Center, at the age of 80. Donna was born in Franklinton, LA and spent most of her years in Zachary. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to know her. Donna is survived by her husband of 62 years, Cleneth Richard "Dick" Pope, daughters, Terry Tollefson of Jackson, Kathy Lewis and spouse, Craig, of Maringouin, a son, Donald Barry Pope of Watson, and a daughter-in-law, Kim Loupe Pope of Zachary; grandchildren, Kacie Woodard and spouse, Bryant, Kristy DeBenedetto Irvine and spouse, Chris, Jessica Thibodeaux and spouse, Dustin, Katelyn Moreau, Shana Pope, Brooke Pope and partner, Chris Perrone, John Eric, Melissa Malott, Sherie' Sullivan and spouse, Cody, and Donald Barry Jr. "Bubba"; 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Hamilton Pope, a grandson, Richard Joshua Pope, and a great-grandson, Christian Jude Irvine, parents, Clyde Erickson Smith and Julia Lea Smith, and a brother, Clyde Hamilton Smith. Visitation will be held Friday, March 1 at 9:00 AM at the Zachary United Methodist Church, followed by a Celebration of life at 11:00, conducted by Revs. Harold and Jimmy Babin. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019

