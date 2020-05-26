Donna Sparks Grimmer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Sparks Grimmer, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Livonia, departed this life at the age of 35. Donna is survived by her children, Bryce and Jordan Grimmer; father Donald Sparks; mother & step-father Cheri & Harvie Fontenot; sisters Sonya Sullivan & Rebecca Sparks; step-sister Ashley Fontenot; brothers-in-law Kendall Pouche & Joshua Weber; nieces Kaitlyn, Candace Sullivan, & Darsey Webber; nephews Nicholas Sparks, Noah Sparks, & Luke Sparks; other relatives, friends, and a special family friend Pam Abshire. Visitation will be held on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 8:30 am until 1:00 pm. at A. Wesley's Fuenral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, LA. Internment to follow. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
08:30 - 02:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
May 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I really liked Donna alot. May God wrap his loving arms around
Everyone and give you peace in Jesus Mighty Name.
Sherry Fontenot Sepulveda
Family
May 27, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 27, 2020
Fly high Donna , she was such a sweet young lady , very smart , she loved her family and friends she will be trutly miss and very loved..
Tanya porche
Family
May 27, 2020
there's no words to express how i'm feeling...but i will start by saying i don't think i've ever met a more kind soul. i love you with all of my heart and as the tears roll down my face i know you are at peace now but i'm surely gonna miss you donna♥ we have so many memories beautiful soul..and i'll NEVER forget YOU!! you were always an angel to me...
jerrica
Friend
May 26, 2020
Jennifer guillory
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Deidre Sparks
Family
May 26, 2020
Fly high sweet Donna we sure use to have some good times.
Courtney mouton
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved