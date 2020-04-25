It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ms. Donna Spedale Lemoine. Donna was a resident of Denham Springs, LA. She was a loving Daughter, Mother, and Grandmother and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her Mother Loretta Garcia; Daughters Lesley Zeringue, Donna Kay Shirah, and Tabatha Lemoine; Sisters Debra Guilliams, Doreen Spedale, and Delinda Miley; Grandchildren Alex Zeringue, Austin Zeringue, and Kinley Doyle. She was preceded in death by Husbands David Knapp and Ronald Lemoine; Father Edgar Spedale and Sister Deanna Nealy. Due to recent events and restrictions a private family service will be held at Seale Funeral Home.

