It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ms. Donna Spedale Lemoine. Donna was a resident of Denham Springs, LA. She was a loving Daughter, Mother, and Grandmother and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her Mother Loretta Garcia; Daughters Lesley Zeringue, Donna Kay Shirah, and Tabatha Lemoine; Sisters Debra Guilliams, Doreen Spedale, and Delinda Miley; Grandchildren Alex Zeringue, Austin Zeringue, and Kinley Doyle. She was preceded in death by Husbands David Knapp and Ronald Lemoine; Father Edgar Spedale and Sister Deanna Nealy. Due to recent events and restrictions a private family service will be held at Seale Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.