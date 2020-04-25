Donna Spedale Lemoine
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ms. Donna Spedale Lemoine. Donna was a resident of Denham Springs, LA. She was a loving Daughter, Mother, and Grandmother and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her Mother Loretta Garcia; Daughters Lesley Zeringue, Donna Kay Shirah, and Tabatha Lemoine; Sisters Debra Guilliams, Doreen Spedale, and Delinda Miley; Grandchildren Alex Zeringue, Austin Zeringue, and Kinley Doyle. She was preceded in death by Husbands David Knapp and Ronald Lemoine; Father Edgar Spedale and Sister Deanna Nealy. Due to recent events and restrictions a private family service will be held at Seale Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved