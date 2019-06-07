Donna Sue Smith of Summerville, SC died February 21, 2019. Sue was born September 25, 1945 in Baton Rouge, LA and was the daughter of the late L.D. Smith and Ogie Smith. She grew up in Baywood, LA and graduated from Pride High School in 1963. She received a bachelor's degree in elementary and early childhood education in 1967 from Southeastern Louisiana College, where she met her husband, Bob of Independence, LA. She taught school in Assumption Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish. After they moved to Bowling Green, KY in 1973, she taught in the pre-school of the Bowling Green Department of Parks and Recreation from 1981 until her retirement in 2006. Sue Smith was a longtime active member of First Baptist Church, Bowling Green, KY and was an active member of Summerville Baptist Church, SC from 2010 until her death. Survivors include her husband Robert (Bob) Smith; her son, Tye W. Smith, his wife Becky and their sons, Hayes and Cash of Franklin, TN; daughter, Piper L. Smith, her husband Anthony Smith, and their sons, Cade, Camp, and Cline of Charleston, SC; sisters JoAnn Williams (John W.) Baton Rouge, LA; Bobbye Tucker (Richard) of Central, LA; Kaye Couvillion (Steve) of Gonzales, LA; and brothers Roy Smith (Joy) of Baywood, LA and Marshall Smith (Cynthia) of Clinton, LA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held June 15 at 11:00 am at the Naul Cemetery in Grangeville, LA with arrangements by Charlet Family Funeral Home, Clinton, LA. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may take the form of contributions to Holt International Children's Services, P.O. Box 2880, Eugene, Oregon 97402-9970 or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Share sympathies, memories and condolences at www.charletfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 15, 2019