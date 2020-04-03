Donnalyn Mary Sanders passed away at the age of 59 on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the arms of her sister Stacy, at their residence in New Orleans. She was a native of White Castle and resident of St. Francisville. In addition to her work as a shutdown operator at Dow Chemical and River Bend Station, she maintained a thriving home business dealing rare antiques with her longtime companion Thomas "Twik" Klein who preceded her death. She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Jenna Lyn and Kyle Alford; her two beautiful grandchildren, Layla and Jude Alford; her parents, Mary Dale Sanders and William C. Sanders (and wife Sharon); her sisters, Gina Sanchez (and husband Danny) and Stacy Sanders; her nieces and nephews, William Kees, Bridget Jumonville, Boyd Boudreaux, Toby Sanders and Chase Mathis and preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Una Kember, Mary Olamp Capello and Lit Troxler; and siblings, Sandy and Chucky Sanders. Special thanks to her caring companion, Larry, and loving family nurse, Jerilyn Migliacio. A lifelong lover of the arts, books and music, Donnalyn will be fondly remembered for her generosity, her great gift for putting others at ease, and her wonderful sense of adventure. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020