Donnell James Tilford

Obituary
Donnell James Tilford departed this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 30 and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Private Funeral Service on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA at 11:00am. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
