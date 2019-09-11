Donnell entered into eternal rest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was a 26 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge; a 2011 graduate of Scotlandville Magnet High School; where as a Hornet, he was a proud member of the school's marching band for four years and served as its Drum Major for two years; and he also served as the SGA President. He was employed at South Baton Rouge Charter Academy having served in several capacities including, Special Programs Coordinator, SGA Sponsor, Teacher Administrative Assistant, Administration Assistant to the Principal and Dance Team Sponsor. At the school, he created and managed the Student Meditation Room, which is a space for students to meditate and engage in yoga to relieve any stress and anxiety. Visitation will be held at Union Baptist Church, Zachary, Louisiana on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at the church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Anthony Stewart; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his loving parents, Donald and Hazel Sept; siblings, Tramaine D. Sept (Tiquncia), Houston, Texas; Solarian Sept and Santosh Nero, Baton Rouge; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019