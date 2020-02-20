Donnell K. Baker

Guest Book
  • "To my loving neice Connie and her family you have our..."
    - Lydia Dorsey
  • "Gail and Family. May the peace of God comfort and keep you..."
    - Pearlie Diggs
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oasis Christian Church
4524 E. Brookstown Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Oasis Christian Church
4524 E. Brookstown Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Donnell K. Baker entered into eternal rest on February 5, 2020. He was a Network Manager with AT&T. Survived by his loving wife, Connie J. Baker, mother, Iris Baker, daughter, Shayla Baker, son, Darian Baker, sister, Dawn Gray and brother Donovan Baker. Visitation Friday, February 21, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Danny Donaldson, Sr. officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
