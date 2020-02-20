Donnell K. Baker entered into eternal rest on February 5, 2020. He was a Network Manager with AT&T. Survived by his loving wife, Connie J. Baker, mother, Iris Baker, daughter, Shayla Baker, son, Darian Baker, sister, Dawn Gray and brother Donovan Baker. Visitation Friday, February 21, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Danny Donaldson, Sr. officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020