Donnie Charles Capello Sr., a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Denham Springs, passed away on February 27, 2020. Donnie co-owned CAPCO Heating & Air with his family and then moved on to end his career with Hughes Mech. He was loved and respected by his clients who relied on his expertise and honesty. He always had a smile and loved a great story. His great story always involved his family. As an avid outdoorsman and athlete, he loved being in the woods hunting, on the water fishing, bowling with friends and spent many years playing both fast and slow pitch softball. His greatest joy was passing these passions on to his children. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lindsey Ann; his brother, Hilton; and his parents, Arthur and Alibe Capello. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Kim Capello; his daughter and son in law, Heather and Cole Smith; his son, Donnie Capello, Jr and his wife Jami Capello; his daughter, Caroline Capello; eight grandchildren (Hunter, Logan, Hannah, Cameron, Brock, Bryson, Emerson and Camille); and brothers, Lenny and Glenn Capello. Visitation will be at Greenoaks on Monday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm with services immediately following. Burial will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020

