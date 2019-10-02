Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donnie Ward. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 11:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Donnie Ward announces his passing. Donnie Ward, 63, was born on June 13, 1956 in Baton Rouge and passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 in Livonia. Mr. Ward was an outboard motor mechanic for Charlie Ward and Sons Outboard Motor Repair for most of his life. He loved to cook for his family and friends. He was a loving and kind person with a big heart and a good sense of humor and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nelson and Ada Johnson, Willey and Bertha Mae Ward and Nelia Ward Austin. He is survived by his parents, Charlie and Martha Ward; two brothers, Allen Ward and Charles "Fish" Ward, Jr.; sister, Cheryl Cheveallier; step-daughter, Angela Meshe and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home with visitation from 9:00 am to service time. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park with a reception to follow at Greenoaks Reception Center. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019

