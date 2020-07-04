Donnie Wells, a native of New Roads and resident of Batchelor, Donnie Wells departed this life on July 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ida Wells; his mother, Clara Wells; his daughter, D'Angela (Lance) Peterson; sisters, Barbara Collins, Karen Wells, Cassandra (Louis) Dixon, Lesiha Wells, Cynthia (Reginald) Franklin, Edna (Eugene) Kimble, Joyce (Don) Polar; brothers, Leroy (Arlene) Wells, Alvin Wells, Carey (Myra) Wells, and Daren (Carolyn) Wells; stepsons Paul (Shirley) Franklin, Danny Franklin, William Franklin, James (Gwen) Franklin; stepdaughter Gloria Franklin; nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends, and a special granddaughter whom he reared, Paula King. Visitation will be held at A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Morganza, 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, on Monday July 6, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am. Service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment to immediately follow at Prevailing Word Cemetery, 2308 Highway 971, Lettsworth. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Morganza.

