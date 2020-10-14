Donnis Elton Honeycutt died on Monday, October 12th at St. Tammany Hospital. Born in 1944 in Alexandria, LA, Donnis grew up in Lake Charles. He was a graduate of La Grange High School and Louisiana State University. He later attended San Francisco State University and the University of New Orleans where he earned his master's degree in theatre. He served in the United States Army in Germany during the Vietnam Era. After his discharge, he attended the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theater in New York City and began his career in the theater from 1970-1988. He worked on Broadway, Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway, and in touring companies as actor, dancer, stage manager, and director. Even though he left the theater, anyone who knows Donnis knows the theater never left him. He began a second career in social services, managing, securing, and creating housing for the transitionally homeless. This career took him from the Bronx to New Orleans and ultimately to Philadelphia where he founded and directed HELP Philadelphia. Upon his retirement, he moved to Kentwood where he focused his creative energies on gardening, restoring his nineteenth-century home, and bringing the theatre to Kentwood First Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donnis Sr. (Bunk) and Marjorie Nalley Honeycutt, and brother Jerry Wayne. He is survived by his best friend AliceMary Sanders Honeycutt to whom he was married for 48 years; son, Kristopher Honeycutt (Joy) and daughter, Kate Gray (Pat); grandchildren, Logan Honeycutt, and Regan and Jared Gray; sister, Connie Sue Rickenbaker; and a cast of thousands of admirers. People may honor his memory by making donations to Community Missions at First Baptist Church Kentwood. A memorial celebration is planned for a later date. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.