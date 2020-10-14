1/
Donnis Elton Honeycutt
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donnis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donnis Elton Honeycutt died on Monday, October 12th at St. Tammany Hospital. Born in 1944 in Alexandria, LA, Donnis grew up in Lake Charles. He was a graduate of La Grange High School and Louisiana State University. He later attended San Francisco State University and the University of New Orleans where he earned his master's degree in theatre. He served in the United States Army in Germany during the Vietnam Era. After his discharge, he attended the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theater in New York City and began his career in the theater from 1970-1988. He worked on Broadway, Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway, and in touring companies as actor, dancer, stage manager, and director. Even though he left the theater, anyone who knows Donnis knows the theater never left him. He began a second career in social services, managing, securing, and creating housing for the transitionally homeless. This career took him from the Bronx to New Orleans and ultimately to Philadelphia where he founded and directed HELP Philadelphia. Upon his retirement, he moved to Kentwood where he focused his creative energies on gardening, restoring his nineteenth-century home, and bringing the theatre to Kentwood First Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donnis Sr. (Bunk) and Marjorie Nalley Honeycutt, and brother Jerry Wayne. He is survived by his best friend AliceMary Sanders Honeycutt to whom he was married for 48 years; son, Kristopher Honeycutt (Joy) and daughter, Kate Gray (Pat); grandchildren, Logan Honeycutt, and Regan and Jared Gray; sister, Connie Sue Rickenbaker; and a cast of thousands of admirers. People may honor his memory by making donations to Community Missions at First Baptist Church Kentwood. A memorial celebration is planned for a later date. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 14, 2020
Alice Mary, so sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ann Huff
October 14, 2020
Dear Alice Mary, we had lost touch over the years but I cannot forget our delightful times at LSU and here in New York. I wish you the very best for happiness, although without your "best friend". Be well and stay well. Love to you and yours
Clayelle Dalferes
Friend
October 14, 2020
I am so stunned and saddend to hear of Don's passing. I have many joyous memories of times at LSU and NYC. Alice Mary, Kris, and Kate please "find strength in what remains behind". Wish you love, peace and comfort in this difficult time.
Richert Easley
Friend
October 14, 2020
AliceMary, Kris and Kate, I was so very sad to hear the news about Don. May his memory strengthen you in your sorrow.
Dione Messina
October 14, 2020
AliceMary, Kristopher, Kate, family and cast of thousands we are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Donnis. May the Lord surround you and comfort you in this sad time. Donnis certainly accomplished much in life and I am sure he awaits his reunion with you all that great some day❤Prayers and love to you all...
Glenda/Alan Sharkey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved