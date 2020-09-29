Donough B. Porter entered into eternal rest on September 23, 2020 at the age of 67. He was a Retiree of Home Depot. Survived by his wife, Betty Porter; 1 daughter; 2 sons; 1 sister; 1 brother; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, October 1, 2020 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life Service Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Rev. Dr. Phillip Joseph Officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.