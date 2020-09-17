Donovan R. T. Carter passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 45. Donovan is survived by parents Terri (Leroy) Davenport and Donald (Cheryl) Carter and sister Deanza (Lakeith) Lane. Visitation will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5 - 7 pm at Lawson & Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Toby St. Gonzales, LA. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at St. Paul Baptist Church, 10438 Boudreaux Rd. Gonzales, LA. Private service for immediate family will follow at 1 pm. Lawson & Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, LA in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store