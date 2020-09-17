1/1
Donovan R.T. Carter
1974 - 2020
{ "" }
Donovan R. T. Carter passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 45. Donovan is survived by parents Terri (Leroy) Davenport and Donald (Cheryl) Carter and sister Deanza (Lakeith) Lane. Visitation will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5 - 7 pm at Lawson & Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Toby St. Gonzales, LA. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at St. Paul Baptist Church, 10438 Boudreaux Rd. Gonzales, LA. Private service for immediate family will follow at 1 pm. Lawson & Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, LA in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
SEP
19
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
St. Paul Baptist Church
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA 70737
225-647-2780
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
September 17, 2020
My Prayers & Thoughts are with & Your Family. My Deepest Sympathy!!
Wanda Darville
Family
September 17, 2020
To the family of our beloved Minister Carter, we know your loss is deep and your sorrow is great, but we want you to know that we share in your sorrow.
When it is all over, we would like you to remember:
In case there’s a time when you just need some cheer,
In case there’s a problem you would like us to hear,
In case there’s a favor you would like us to do-
We’re here if you need us to help see you through.

Humbly submitted on this 19th day of September 2020,

Apostle Stacey Alanna Woods, PsyD.
Presiding-Prelate of the Kingdom Apostolic Network
Stacey Woods
Friend
September 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You will be missed.
Neco Deloch
Friend
September 17, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences to the Carter Family! A Life we truly Loved!!
From the Swanson Jenkins,Gooden,Conner and Harris Family.
Your Entire Birmingham Families, National GMWA Families.
Donovan forever we will always Love you!! R.I.P.
Timothy & Linda Swanson
Friend
September 17, 2020
Sending my love and prayers to the Carter and Williams-Davenport family peace be unto each of you
Marla
Friend
September 17, 2020
You will truly be missed.
Paquita Seymour
September 17, 2020
Your missing already ,but rejoicing in heaven thanks for your loving spirit ,God receive your servant wee done ... Love is Forever❤❤❤❤
Darryl
Friend
September 17, 2020
Brother you will be Missed dearly!!! Walk around Heaven All Day❤
Darcy Smith
Friend
