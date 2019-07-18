Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora 'Leola' James. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Visitation 9:00 AM The Church of St. Amant 13423 Highway 431 St. Amant , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

A lifelong resident of Prairieville, LA, Dora "Leola" Wright James passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2019 at the age of 88. Leola started her amazing journey of life March 25, 1931 in Waterproof, LA being born to Silas Clifton Wright and Alice Gertrude McPeak. As a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many; Leola always had an open door, an open heart and a compassion to help anyone who needed it. Known to many as "Maw" "Aunt Lolo" and "Aunt Lee", Leola enjoyed swimming, traveling, time at the camp with family and friends, watching Sci-Fi, working in the garden and as everyone knows she ALWAYS eagerly anticipated 5 O'clock! Maw also had a passion to cook and always had food to bring family and friends together. She was a beautician by trade and owned and operated Lee's Beauty Center for over 35 years before finally retiring. Leola is survived by Daughters Paulette Wunstel and Husband Pete; and Patricia James Smith. Grandchildren Shanna Forrestall Ybarra and husband Gary, Jarred Wunstel and wife Jessica, Jerri Wunstel Lalonde and husband Kevin, and Trent Wunstel; Desiree Germek Guidry and husband Robby, Michael Germek Darst and husband Todd; Jason James; Joseph Lozano and Paulette Lozano Wheeler. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and Great Grandchildren. Leola was preceded in death by her parents and husband R.V. James; Daughter Lorenna Allen Smith and Son Joseph W. James; Sisters Pearly May Wright, Dorothy Wright Mendes, Maxine Wright Graham and Lucille Wright Myers (Twin); Brothers Waymon Wright, Clifton Wright and Jack Wright; Granddaughters; Melanie "Grace" Lozano and Debra Graham. Many thanks to Andrew, Tiffany, Jessica, Sharon and Betty at Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care in Leola's time of need. Pallbearers will be Jerrod Wuntstel, Jason James, Devon Romano, Matthew Romano, Ross Uritz and Brandon Moran. Visitation will be held at The Church of St. Amant, 13423 Highway 431, St. Amant, from 9:00am until time of the funeral service at 11:00am on Friday, July 19, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the home of Michael and Todd Darst immediately after services; 40055 Patty Jo Lane, Prairieville, LA 70769. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683. In lieu of flowers, for family and friends that wish to give a memorial gift to honor her memory and life may do so by clicking here https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/leola-james Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 19, 2019

