Dora Ann Grievous "Dorann", a lifelong resident of Grosse Tete, transitioned from her earthly existence on September 22, 2020 at the age of 64. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Willie Grievous, Jr; a son, Ponterel King (Tina); three sisters, Neborah Langley (Leroy), Katie King, and Joan Harris (Mac); one brother Charles King, Jr. (Phyllis); mother-in-law, Cleo Grievous; one granddaughter, Martina Pope; three grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; nine stepchildren; a host of step-grandchildren, seven brothers-in-law, six sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at A. Wesley's Funeral Home Chapel, 10810 Ventress Drive, Maringouin. Religious service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Light Baptist Church, 76765 Cedar St., Grosse Tete. Interment to immediately follow. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

