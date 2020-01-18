Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. John's Catholic Church Prairieville , LA View Map Rosary 10:00 AM St. John's Catholic Church Prairieville , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John's Catholic Church Prairieville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dora Blue Blair joined her soldier and love of her life, her husband of 55 years, John (JB) Blair, in heaven at age of 95 on January 17, 2020 at 7:40 A.M. She was born in Wallace in DeSoto Parish in 1924 and was a 76 long year resident of Dutchtown, LA. She was blessed and survived by her four children, Johnnie Blair (Richard) Moinot, Gerald (Sheila Budd) Blair, Roger (Sheila Nickens) Blair, and James (Kathy Mitchell) Blair; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren along with her three sisters, Verna Jones, Verda Moore, and Ruth Whatley all from the Shreveport, LA area and numerous nieces and nephews. Dora retired from Dutchtown Lunchroom after 25 years of service in 1987. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hure O and Dora Grantham Blue, Henry O Blue, and Grandparents, John and Margaret (Buckliew) Blue who raised her as their own after her mother's death. Pallbearers will be Johnnie Moinot, Gerald Blair, Roger Blair, James Blair, Richard Moinot, Kathy Blair, and Roy DeVeer, longtime family friend. Visitation will be held at St. John's Catholic Church in Prairieville on Tuesday, January 21st from 09:30 AM to 11:00 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. The Rosary will be said at 10:00 by K.C.s. Entombment will follow in Prairieville at Hope HavenGarden of Memory Mausoleum. The family wishes to thank her care givers and companions for the few last year Trina Blair, Tina Jones, and Linda Bienemy. Along with a thank you to Dr. Saunders, Kindred Care, and Renee with New Century Hospice. God will wipe away every tear from their eyes. There will be no mourning, wailing or pain (Revelation 21:4) In lieu of flower, the family requests donation be made to the , , or American Diabetes Association. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020

