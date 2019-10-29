Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora Jane Bueche Guillaume. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Send Flowers Obituary

God saw you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you, and whispered, "Come to Me." With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Dora Jane Bueche Guillaume, 87, a native and resident of Jarreau, La. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA from 10:00 a.m. until a Mass of Burial at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in church cemetery. She is survived by husband of 67 years, Wade Guillaume; four daughters, Charlene St. Romain, Susan Hudson (George), Wanda Diffey (Charles) and Donna Malbrough; eight grandchildren, KeeliAchee (Lance), Adrienne Vercher (Scott), Chasity Olinde (Stuart), Tracy Diffey (Heath),Joseph Neal (Katherine),Jesse Malbrough, Casey Gordon (Jason) and Cody Hudson (Lezli); eight great-grandchildren, Connor and Bailey Achee, Emily and Ethan Vercher, Slade Olinde, Carson Neal, Alyssa Claire and Evan Gordon. She was preceded in death by parents, Eddie and Melicie Olinde Bueche, seven brothers, Joseph, Louis, George, Edgar, Emmitt, Merrick and Donald; two sisters, Nola and Bernice. Pallbearers will be Charles Diffey, George Hudson, Joseph Neal, Jesse Malbrough, Buddy Richie and Lance Achee. Honorary pallbearers will be Stuart Olinde, Freddie Thibodeaux, Mitch Aguillard, Glenn Bueche, Scott Vercher, Cody Hudson, Heath Soileau and Jason Gordon. The family wishes to thank Gerard "Hawkeye" LaCour and all the staff of LaCour House, Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice, all her caretakers, Dr. Paul Rachal. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Foundation. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019

