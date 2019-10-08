Dora Lopez Trichell, 83, passed away on October 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul O. Trichell. Mother of Susan Trichell Major and Steve Trichell (Tammy). Grandmother of Jarrett and Justin Major and Kristen, Lauren and Karen Trichell. Vistitation (10am-12pm) and Funeral Mass (12pm) at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1900 Greenwood Dr., LaPlace on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Family is grateful for the blessing of outstanding care givers at Ollie Steele Burden Manor, Fidelis V and Hospice of Baton Rouge. Arrangements by Millet-Guidry Funeral Home. www.milletguidry.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019