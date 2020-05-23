Dora Manton
1966 - 2020
Dora G. Manton, 53, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, Slidell La. She was born in Covington, LA on June 14, 1966. She graduated from PRCC and had a career at John C. Stennis Space Center. Dora was survived by her children, Aimee and Ozzy Manton; her brother, Jessie Necaise; and plenty of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents William "Billy" Manton, Ruth E. McCraney and her sisters, Sandra Darling and Kelly Necaise. Visitation will be held at Doyle's Funeral Home, 2430 4th St, Slidell, LA, on Monday, May 25, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Burial services will follow the funeral at Catahoula Baptist Church, Kiln, Ms, 1:00 PM.

Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Doyle's Funeral Home
MAY
25
Funeral
01:00 PM
Catahoula Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Doyle's Funeral Home
2430 Fourth Street
Slidell, LA 70459
(504) 643-5475
