Doran Lee Bullock, born in Fort Payne, AL, passed away at age 69 at home in Zachary, LA, surrounded by his wife and dogs, on Feb. 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife Cate McRitchie of Zachary, LA; brother Roland Bullock of Gurley, AL; sisters Renee Daniels of NC; Melissa Manifold of Auburn, AL; Beverly Bullock of Rogersville, AL; Brenda Brothers of Rogersville, AL; Gail Young of OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Stone Bullock, of Guntersville, AL, and his father, Barton Bullock, of Gurley, AL. Doran was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force and Army National Guard. After retiring from 26 years of military service, he worked as a diesel mechanic at H&E until 2016. At the time of his death, he was active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the MissLou Amateur Radio Club. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd. from 4:30 – 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13. All who knew Doran has at least one story to tell, and we want to hear them all. An opportunity for anyone to share memories and stories will begin at 6 p.m. His remains will be interred at a later date in Alabama. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Doran's name to any group that supports veterans or any animal rescue group.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020