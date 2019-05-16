Doretha Ann Harris

Doretha Harris passed away at the age of 66 surrounded by family on Sun., May 12, 2019. Doretha was preceded in death by her daughter, Latasha E. Harris. She leaves to mourn her son, Burlon Harris; granddaughters, Brittany (Cardia) Williams and Brasia (Sam) Davis; great-grandsons, Briston Lacour and Roderick Woods; sister, Evelyn Harris and brother, Ronald (Jean) Harris. A visitation will be Sat. May 18, 2019 from 8 AM until Religious service for 10 AM at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019
