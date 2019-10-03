Doretha Carter Butler, 78 of Baton Rouge, La passed away on September 27, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Doretha is survived by her 9 children, 20 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Rev. John B. Carter, Sr. and Odessa A. Carter, a daughter, Jaqueline Y. Butler, one sister and one brother. Celebration of Life Services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Greater New Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Church, 110 S 19th St., officiated by Overseer Melvin L. Carter with interment to follow in Winnfield Memorial Park. Mother Butler will lie in repose beginning at 9 a.m. until the hour of services. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a memorial birthday balloon release, 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Celebration of Life Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019