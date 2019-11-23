Doretha Johnson 'Mickey' Storks, a resident of Garyville. She departed this world on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9:00 p.m. at her residence. She was 91. Visiting at King David Baptist Church, 2329 N. King Avenue, Lutcher, La., Monday, November 25, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Religious Services at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Ferdinand Wallace. Interment in Golden Wreath Cemetery, Lutcher. Doretha leaves to cherish her memory a son: Rev. Terry Storks(Rita), daughters: Laura Storks and Jocely Dennison Johnson, 13 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, 23 great great grandchildren, 3 nephews,1 niece, 2 Godchildren, others relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Charley Johnson, Laura West Henderson and step father Louis Henderson, a sister Octavia Manuel, grandsons: Derek Storks and Norman Storks, Jr. and granddaughter Lakeysha Storks. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
