Doretha Williams "Madea" Marchand
Doretha "Madea" Williams Marchand entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was an 89-year old native of Slaughter, LA, and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 4-7pm; visitation resumes at Antioch A Full Gospel Baptist Church, 5247 Ford St., Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 9am until 10:45am. Services will be held 11am – 12pm; due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be an invitation only service; however, the service will be FB live streamed via Antioch A Full Gospel Church's page at 11am conducted by Bishop Gregory Cooper; Internment at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Survivors include her loving children, Mary Smith (David), Benjamin Marchand, Jr. (Elizabeth), Dennis Marchand, and Debra Scott (Otis), all of Baton Rouge, LA; Maggie Brown (Johnnie) and Denise Collins (Ray) of Zachary, LA. daughter-in-law, Dorothy Marchand, Baton Rouge, LA; siblings, Erma Barton, Baton Rouge, LA and Alex Williams, Flint, Michigan; sister-in-law, Mildred Marchand, Baton Rouge, LA; 23 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Marchand, Sr.; sons, Matthew Marchand, Sr. and Edward Sanford; parents, Callie and Luke Williams; grandsons, Matthew Marchand, Jr., and Marvin Marchand; great grandsons, Demond Wilson and Corey Penny; brothers, Willie Williams, Shelly Williams, Joe Louis Johnson, and God-brother Charlie Banks.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Antioch A Full Gospel Baptist Church
JUL
27
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Antioch A Full Gospel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
