Dorian entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2019 at the age of 38. Survived by his mother, Gaylyn Williams Barton; daughters, Diamond Barton, Amyri Smith, Skylah Barton, Abigail Barton, Madisyn Barton and Kennedi Barton; sons, Darian Barton, Tourian Barton, Gavin Barton and Seth Barton; sisters, Genetha Barton Turner (Brandon) and Twin Doresa Barton Hamideh (Khaled) and special friend, Toya Domino. Preceded in death by his father, Donald Ray Barton; grandmothers, Etha M. Greene and Iceola Washington; grandfather, Henry F. Williams; uncle, Alfred C. Williams. Visitation Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Kelvin Brooks officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 5, 2019