Dorinda Ward Van Burkleo, a long time resident of McAllen, TX died peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Dorinda is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 58 years James Van Burkleo, Sr., her son Bill Van Burkleo, and infant daughter Linda Kay Van Burkleo, her parents Leta and Ira Ward, and brothers Herman and William Ward. She is survived by her son Terry Van Burkleo (Patti) of McAllen, TX, daughter Dee Ann Payne (Marshall) of Dallas,TX, son Pat Van Burkleo (Andrea) of Baton Rouge, LA. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren who brought great joy and love to her life, Brian Van Burkleo (Liz) of Houston, TX, Brittany Flory (Nick) of San Antonio, TX, Brandon Van Burkleo of Los Angeles, CA. Lauren Englert (K.P.) of San Francisco, CA Benton Payne (Andrea) of Dallas, TX, William Payne of Los Angeles, CA, Laura Payne, Patrick Van Burkleo, and Amy Van Burkleo all of Dallas, TX and Will Van Burkleo of Austin ,TX along with 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers contributions the family requests contributions to the Vannie Cook Children's Clinic, 101 West Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78503 or St Mark United Methodist Church, 301 Pecan Blvd, McAllen, TX 78501.