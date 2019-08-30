Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Alpha McKee Bond. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Burial 9:30 AM Roselawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Alpha McKee Bond, "NAN," crossed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and savior on Friday August 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Alvin Lee Bond Jr; daughter Kay Bond Carline, son Thomas Alvin Bond as well her parents and 5 of her 6 siblings. She is survived by her brother Larry (BJ) McKee; son Hugh Allen (Terri) Bond; daughter in law Jane Peek Bond and daughter Wanda Kleinpeter (Donald) Millet; her grandchildren Jason (Holly) Stablier, DeSha (Drew) Botkin, Carmen Millet, Chela (Kyle) Smith, Rick Bond, Jamie (Crosby) Johnson, Allen (Jennifer) Carline, Lauren Bond; nine great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends, and extended family. A soldier and firecracker of a woman who faced many tough life circumstances and multiple losses with unwavering faith. Full of wit, wisdom and infamous last words, she was sure to let you know where you stood with her; she was the rock and glue of her family. Doris loved to laugh, talk, worship, cook and be surrounded by loved ones. Strong willed, "stubborn" some may even say, independent, opinionated and firmly grounded. Our beloved "Nan" was a lover of Jesus, her fellowships, family gatherings and her amazing Round Rock neighbors. The Matriarch and "CEO" of our family who established our infamous annual McKee Family Christmas party over 60 years ago, still celebrated every December 23rd! You are one of a kind Nan, an emblem of strength and determination, an example of hard work and family dedication to all of us. We rejoice in you being reunited with "Pops," Kay, Tommy and all those who have gone before you. You will be missed here on this Earth but your impressions on our hearts will forever remain. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 4 pm until 7 pm. Visitation will continue Monday, September 2, 2019 from 10 am until a Funeral Service at 11 am conducted by nephew Kevin McKee and family friend David F Davis. Burial will take place at 9:30 am on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jason Stablier, Don Millet, Rick Bond, Bubba McKee, Shawn McKee, and Larry "Duffy" Stockwell.

