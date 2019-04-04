Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Ann Hollowell Bowling. View Sign

After a full life blessed in every way, Doris Ann Hollowell Bowling peacefully slipped into the hands of God on April 3, 2019 at home surrounded by her family, she was 84. She was born November 17, 1934 in Wynne Arkansas to Odell & Auvergne Hollowell and was a longtime resident of Colyell. Viewing will be on April 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. at Satsuma Baptist Church in Satsuma, burial will follow in the church cemetery. She is survived by her three children, Clay, Pam, Donna and spouses. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christina, David, Daniel and Joey, & eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Sue and Darlene and two brothers, Jerry and Donnie. and numerous Special neighbors & friends, Wayne & Peggy Ardoin and Edward & Michelle Gore. Preceded in death by husband Larry D. Bowling, 1st husband, Americo Perry, father of her children. Grandchildren Jeffery & Shannon, parents Odell & Auvergne Hollowell, two sisters, Louise Oliver & Bonnie Aston and brother Ben Hollowell. She was a waitress most of her life, she loved meeting and mingling with people, but most of all she loved her family. She embraced people of all walks of life and was kind to all. She was soft spoken and would help anyone who needed it, including animals. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and making candy wreaths for the holidays. She will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved her.

