Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Proverbs 31:10 and 28. Doris Beatrice Draughon Watson went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 2, 2019 at the age of 99. She died peacefully in her own home. Doris was born April 7, 1920 in McNair, Mississippi, and was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School and earned a degree in business/commerce from LSU in 1941. That same year, she married her sweetheart, Archie, and they shared 55 blessed years of marriage until Archie's death in 1996. Upon Archie's return from WWII, they built their home and started their family. Doris was a devoted wife and mother. She served faithfully at Istrouma Baptist Church for 65 years; she was a volunteer at Baton Rouge General Hospital; she was active for years in Eastern Star; she retired from Ethyl Corporation; but most importantly, she cherished her time with Archie, her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Doris is survived by her children, Charley (Marilyn) Watson, Tom (Marilyn) Watson, and D'Ann (Carroll) Breeden; her grandchildren, Brian (Jana) Watson, Brad (Leigh Ann) Watson, Chad (Lauren) Watson, Missy (Jude) Breeden Polito, Buzz (Stephanie) Breeden, Angie (Charley) Breeden Davis, Marcie (Jimmy) Breeden Flotte, Laurie (David) Breeden Hancock. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Logan, Kennedi, Ashlyn, Reid, Avery, Trip, Shelby, Maggie, Emma, Annalee, Julia, Anna Grace, Makenzie, Trace, Becca, Archie, and Fields. Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Archie John Watson; her parents, Charles Ray and DeEtte Robertson Draughon; her siblings, Charles Ray Draughon Jr., and Dee-Dee Hodges; her son-in-law, Carroll Breeden; her granddaughter, Rebecca Breeden; and three nephews. Visitation is scheduled from 9:00am-11:00am on Saturday, May 4 at Istrouma Baptist Church followed by a memorial service at 11:00am conducted by Rev. Jeff Ginn and Rev. Ron Lamb. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brian, Brad and Chad Watson; Buzz and Logan Breeden; Jimmy Flotte; and Charley Davis.

