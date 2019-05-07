A resident of Greensburg, LA , Doris passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Helena Nursing Home in Greensburg, LA. She was born January 29, 1932 in St. Helena Parish and was 87 years of age. She is survived by son, Gerald Wayne Davis and wife Margie; daughter, Lynda Davis Sibley and husband Clayton; son, Mark Davis; grandchildren, Jeff Davis, Susan Davis Threeton, Daniel Sibley and wife Amanda and Darren Sibley and wife Brooke; great grandchildren, Taylor and Travis Threeton, Clay and Cade Sibley, KenLee and Aria Sibley; sister, Betty Ballard. Preceded in death by husband, Huey N. Davis; grandson, David Sibley; parents, Gill and Leaner Bennett; 4 sisters, Dora Miller, Jessie Stevens, Jennie Newell and Dorothy Miller; 5 brothers, Calvin Bennett, Sam Bennett, Dillon Bennett, Elbert Bennett and David Bennett. Visitation at Hillsdale Baptist Church from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019. Services conducted by Bro. Darryl Miller. Interment, Hillsdale Baptist Church Cemetery, Hillsdale ,LA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hillsdale Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 405 J.P. Thomas Road Amite, LA 70422. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019