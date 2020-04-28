Doris Bourgeois, a native of Raceland, La and resident of Grace Nursing and Rehabilitation of Slaughter, La, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Wilson Joseph Bourgeois; a son Terrance Michael Bourgeois; parents Hector and Octavia Molaison; sister, Ector Mae (Molaison) Foret; brothers Nolan and Warren Molaison; and two grandsons Marshall and Brandon Hadden. She is survived by her children, daughters Janis Hadden (John) and Debra Cothern (Edwin), and a son Jay Bourgeois (Tracy); four grandchildren Michael, Christopher, and Brian Cothern, and Ashley Bourgeois; seven great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Bethany, Raelyn, Kallie, Rayne, Hudson, Ethan and Tristan Cothern; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special goddaughter, Christina Bentin. Doris loved God, family, teaching children, and watching the birds at her feeder outside her windows. Doris was a devout Catholic and she and Wilson were charter members of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. In her active years, she was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Council 3743. She had a B.S. in Elementary Education from Southwest Louisiana Institute (now UL). Due to the coronavirus there will only be a graveside service for the immediate family on Saturday May 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020.