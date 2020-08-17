Doris "LaVerne" Coats, age 91, was born in 1929 in Cross Plains, Texas. She passed away on August 16, 2020 and is now in Heaven with her Heavenly Father. She loved her husband of 61 years, Glenn, who called her "Honey". "Honey" would become the name that all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and daughters in law affectionately called her. Honey was the perfect name for someone who was so sweet and loving to everyone she knew throughout her long life. Laverne was a great cook and baker who prepared everything with a servant's heart. Whether she was preparing a big family favorite dinner, a pot luck supper for her church family at Trinity Lutheran Church, or meals for friends or neighbors in need, everything was served with a big smile and kind words that let you know how much she loved and cared for you. Laverne was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 50 years where she served in the LWML and was a member of the Joy in Faith Circle, and Wednesday Ladies Bible Class. Laverne was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, who together were a shining example of a loving, Christ centered marriage. She is survived by four children, daughter Becky and husband Daryl of Denham Springs, sons Mark and wife Dianne of Plano, Kyle and wife Laura of Baton Rouge, and Jay and wife Cheri of Baton Rouge; Eight grandchildren, Ben Coats and wife Jennifer of Dallas, Julie and husband Ryan Frakes of Dallas, Collin Coats and wife Brenna of Waco, Caroline and husband Justin Moret of Dallas, James Coats and wife Alyssa of Prairieville, and Connor, Catherine and Carson Coats of Baton Rouge; and twelve great grandchildren, Benjamin, Lila, Harper, Levi, and Olivia Coats of Dallas; Michalena, Delilah, and Taysom Frakes of Dallas; Grady, Glenn, and Cole Coats of Waco; and Casey Coats of Prairieville. Also survived by her brother Everett Roberts and wife Cay of Fort Worth; and nieces Susan Pike and Caryl Cochrum of Fort Worth. Thank you for the extraordinary care from the entire staff at Garden View Assisted Living, and Nicole and Weston of Heart of Hospice. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Resthaven Gardens of Memory at the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran School, 15160 S. Harrells Ferry Rd, BR LA, 70816.

