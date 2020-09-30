1/1
Doris Cook
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Ms. Doris Cook, a native of Mississippi and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Monday, September 28th, at the age of 95. The joy she must have to be in the presence of the Lord. She was born in Amory, Mississippi on October 1, 1924. She will be remembered affectionately as a loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother; she will always be remembered as G.G to her great grandchildren. Ms. Cook was an active member of Parkview Baptist Church and retired as Director of Administration at the Municipal Employee Retirement System. She is survived by son, Warren Pratt (Linda Gail); daughter, Janet Landry; daughter in law, Debbie Cook; grandchildren, Angela Bodie (Ernie), Ricky Pratt (Erin), Brittany Landry, Natalie Friedrich (Brock); great grandchildren, Sydney, Jake, Cole Bodie, Presley, Reese, Harper, Blake Pratt and Kiah Landry. Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Ethel Jones; husband, Leo Cook and son David M. Cook Special thanks to amber Terrace, Memory Lane and Staff and Compassus Hospice Staff. Pallbearers, Ricky Pratt, Ernie, Sydney and Jake Bodie, Pat O'Neil and Brock Friedrich. Honorary pallbearers, Cole Bodie, Presley, Reese, Harper and Blake Pratt and Kiah Landry. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, on Thursday, October 1. 2020 from 12:00pm until funeral service time of 2:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flower, donations may be made to Diamond Blackfan Anemia Foundation, P.O. Box 1092 West Seneca, New York 14224 or the St. Jude's Hospital.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
