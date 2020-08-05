Doris Daigre Milburn, known affectionately as Mimi to family and friends, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on August 3, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. Mimi loved her family and was happiest when surrounded by them. She enjoyed preparing delicious family meals and watching sports on television, especially the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. In her younger years, she enjoyed gardening, fishing, and golfing with Pal. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Terry Milburn DeMarche and husband John, her son, Larry Carlton Milburn; grandchildren, Mark DeMarche and wife Tina, Craig DeMarche and wife Tricia, and Shelley Riles and husband Tony; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Colby, Noah, Christian, Gavin, Ethan, Caleb, Liam, and Tate; numerous nieces and nephews that she was very close to and a very special friend Betty Bradley and her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Robert C. "Pal" Milburn; sisters, Viola "Pinky" Callihan, Beverly France, and Cassine Dawson; brother, David Daigre; and parents William and Enola Grandeury Daigre. A private graveside service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Daughters of Mary Mother of the Church, 11534 Church St. Clinton, LA 70722 or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main St. Zachary, LA 70791. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.