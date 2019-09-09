Doris Dee Marie Ramagos Pourciau, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of White Castle, LA, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 91. She was retired from South Central Bell after 32 years of service. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Ramagos Jackson (Zachary), sister-in-laws Gerry Ramagos (Metairie) and Rita Guilluame (Watson) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lawrence J. Pourciau, her parents, Willie and Lorina Ramagos, two brothers, Leslie and Douglas Ramagos, nephews Paul Wayne and Darrell Ramagos, in-laws Roland and Irene Pourciau, brother-in-law Francis Jackson, and sister-in-laws Loyce Ramagos, Dorris Pourciau, Blanche Perkins, Louise Perry, and Wanda Savoie. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon and followed immediately by a funeral service and interment. Pallbearers will be Francis Jackson Jr., Tyler Jackson, Dylan Jackson, Stephen Schneider, Jr., John Hays, and Brian Ramagos. Honorary pallbearers are Stephen Schneider, Sr., Tommy Hays, Errol Chauvin, James Guilluame, Russell Nettles, and Roy Melancon. A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Amber Terrace for their love and support. A reception for family and friends will follow in the Greenoaks Reception Hall immediately after burial. Please visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019