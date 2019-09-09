Doris Dee Marie Ramagos Pourciau

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Dee Marie Ramagos Pourciau.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Doris Dee Marie Ramagos Pourciau, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of White Castle, LA, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 91. She was retired from South Central Bell after 32 years of service. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Ramagos Jackson (Zachary), sister-in-laws Gerry Ramagos (Metairie) and Rita Guilluame (Watson) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lawrence J. Pourciau, her parents, Willie and Lorina Ramagos, two brothers, Leslie and Douglas Ramagos, nephews Paul Wayne and Darrell Ramagos, in-laws Roland and Irene Pourciau, brother-in-law Francis Jackson, and sister-in-laws Loyce Ramagos, Dorris Pourciau, Blanche Perkins, Louise Perry, and Wanda Savoie. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon and followed immediately by a funeral service and interment. Pallbearers will be Francis Jackson Jr., Tyler Jackson, Dylan Jackson, Stephen Schneider, Jr., John Hays, and Brian Ramagos. Honorary pallbearers are Stephen Schneider, Sr., Tommy Hays, Errol Chauvin, James Guilluame, Russell Nettles, and Roy Melancon. A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Amber Terrace for their love and support. A reception for family and friends will follow in the Greenoaks Reception Hall immediately after burial. Please visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon