Doris Faye Bruno "Beatsie" Palermo
"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16. Beatsie, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother; passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 76. She was a resident of Plaquemine, former resident of Addis and a native of Plaquemine, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11 am until religious services at 2 pm, conducted by Eddie Davis. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her children, James "Jimmy" Palermo and Tabatha, Bridget Palermo Lobre and Scott, and Patrick "Pat" Palermo and Donna; grandchildren, Jade, Jessica, Whitney, Evan, Lexi, Lane, Tanson, Kenny, Kobey, Katie, Blake and Cody; great grandson, Braxton; sisters in law, Judy Bruno Webb and Nettie Palermo; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Palermo; parents, Mitchell and Daisy Devillier Palermo; and siblings, Donald Bruno, Elizabeth "Sister" Nickens, Paul Bruno, Roger Dale Bruno and Dolories Bruno. Beatsie loved life itself, her family, friends and dancing. She enjoyed going to Pro Wrestling 225 and WWE shows. Special thanks to Heart of Hospice for their loving care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
September 24, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
