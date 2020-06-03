Doris George
Doris J. George, age 65, a native of Baton Rouge, La and life-long resident of Baton Rouge, La passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her daughters home surrounded by her family. A retired worker of EBR Parish School System, dedicated church member of St. John Baptist Church of Alsen, La. Public Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4:00p.m. until 6:00p.m. followed by funeral services at 6:00p.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Meyer Rd. Second Public Visitation Saturday June 6, 2020 from 8:00a.m. until Dismissal Service at 10:00a.m. Dr. Donald R. Ruth, officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. She leaves to cherish her daughter Lisa Marshall (Shedrick), grandchildren Shalyn and Shedrick Marshall Jr. Preceded in death by her parents. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
