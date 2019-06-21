Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Hoskins McCoin. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Hoskins McCoin, 91, died Tuesday June 18 in Baton Rouge. Her visitation and celebration of life will be held from 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday June 25 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home at 11000 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. A funeral Mass will be held from 10 to 11 am on Wednesday June 26 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church at 445 Marquette Avenue, followed by interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Doris was born on November 19, 1927 in New Orleans and moved with her family to Baton Rouge in 1941. She was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School in 1944, attended LSU, and enjoyed 59 years in Baton Rouge together with her husband, Thomas H "Tommy" McCoin, from their marriage in 1947 until his death in 2006. Doris was a proud grandmother to Scott and Ashley Frisby. She was also adored by her large extended family of brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces whom she generously welcomed and hosted many times over the decades at her and Tommy's home in Baton Rouge. Doris played a big role in many people's lives. She was a selfless caretaker for her mother, her aunt, and Tommy's parents. She was the organizer that kept the trains running in the family, whether by planning events or by planning transitions. She was deeply appreciated by her family for her ability to fix things, whether it be a piece of furniture or a sibling's confidence. She was an avid games player, whether with her weekly bridge group or with someone in her family, and was also an avid gardener. She was a close friend to many in her neighborhood, Church, and community. Doris was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Hedwige Hoskins, her husband Tommy McCoin, her daughter Stephanie McCoin Frisby, her sister Ethyl Hoskins, her brother Dick Hoskins, and her brother Dan Hoskins. She is survived by her brother, Jerry Hoskins. If you are so inclined, please send a tribute gift to the in memory of Doris Hoskins McCoin. Doris Hoskins McCoin, 91, died Tuesday June 18 in Baton Rouge. Her visitation and celebration of life will be held from 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday June 25 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home at 11000 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. A funeral Mass will be held from 10 to 11 am on Wednesday June 26 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church at 445 Marquette Avenue, followed by interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Doris was born on November 19, 1927 in New Orleans and moved with her family to Baton Rouge in 1941. She was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School in 1944, attended LSU, and enjoyed 59 years in Baton Rouge together with her husband, Thomas H "Tommy" McCoin, from their marriage in 1947 until his death in 2006. Doris was a proud grandmother to Scott and Ashley Frisby. She was also adored by her large extended family of brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces whom she generously welcomed and hosted many times over the decades at her and Tommy's home in Baton Rouge. Doris played a big role in many people's lives. She was a selfless caretaker for her mother, her aunt, and Tommy's parents. She was the organizer that kept the trains running in the family, whether by planning events or by planning transitions. She was deeply appreciated by her family for her ability to fix things, whether it be a piece of furniture or a sibling's confidence. She was an avid games player, whether with her weekly bridge group or with someone in her family, and was also an avid gardener. She was a close friend to many in her neighborhood, Church, and community. Doris was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Hedwige Hoskins, her husband Tommy McCoin, her daughter Stephanie McCoin Frisby, her sister Ethyl Hoskins, her brother Dick Hoskins, and her brother Dan Hoskins. She is survived by her brother, Jerry Hoskins. If you are so inclined, please send a tribute gift to the in memory of Doris Hoskins McCoin. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.