Doris Juantia Jenkins Raborn Yent "Maw Maw Doris", age 89 of Albany, LA went to her heavenly home, after a long battle with dementia, surrounded by her children on Friday, May 8th, 2020 at North Oaks Hospital. She was born on December 10, 1930 in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. She was a 1948 graduate of Ponchatoula High, a retired nurse where she specialized in geriatrics. She was a member of Old Zion Hill Baptist Church, Albany where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was known to be a loving, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Mail order shopping, traveling across the United States and all small children lit up her life! She is survived by her sons, Charles Daniel Raborn (Sandra) of Albany, David Bridges Raborn (Barbara) of Springfield, and Russell Mark Raborn (Barbara) of Holden; her daughter, Nancy Raborn Hutchinson of Albany; eleven grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Virgil and Susie Bridges Jenkins; her first Husband and father of her children, Charles William Raborn; Husband, Henry Frank Yent; Brothers and Sisters; Joseph Virgil Jenkins Jr., Mabel Jenkins Shroeder, Arlene Jenkins Stephens, Robert Eugene Jenkins, and Beatrice Jenkins Miller; Step-sons, William Riley Raborn and Robert Milton Raborn and Favorite Son-in-Law, Russell Deloy Hutchinson. Pallbearers are grandsons, Rusty Hutchinson, Larry McKnight, Jody Wild, Chuck Raborn Jr., Joey Raborn, Mark Raborn, and Darrell Tassin. Due to the current COVID-19 Order by Gov. John Bel Edwards, services and internment will be at Line Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 78659 LA-1053, Kentwood, LA 70444, on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 11:00 am officiated by Bro. Gene Hoyt. As a result of her declining health, Heritage Healthcare became her home in September 2018. Many thanks to the staff at Heritage and special thanks to North Oaks Tele-West Nurses and especially ICU Charge Nurse Whitney for caring for our mom. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Old Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 25890 LA-442, Independence, LA 70443 or Line Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Our family is thankful to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home for making our experience so heartwarming during this difficult time.

