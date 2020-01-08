Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris LeBlanc Moore. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Doris LeBlanc Moore, native of Melville, La and a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 71. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was known to be generous and willing to help those in need. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds and butterflies visit her flowers from her patio, making other people laugh, cooking for her family, and had a strong passion for animals, especially her dogs. Doris is preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, William (Billy) Moore; her sister, Agnes Neely; and her parents Lodis and Clarise (Phillips) LeBlanc. She is survived by her four children, Tonya Thomas and husband Ron of Prairieville, LA, Wendy Dunaway of Ocean Springs, MS, Jason Moore and wife Sabrina of Zachary, LA, and Steven Moore of Central, LA; six grandchildren, Meagan and Kristen Thomas, Scott, Logan, and Callie Moore, and Chloe Dunaway; three brothers, Iva Lee, L Gee, and Lodis LeBlanc Jr.; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on January 10, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Graveside service and burial to follow at 10:00 am in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Doris LeBlanc Moore, native of Melville, La and a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 71. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was known to be generous and willing to help those in need. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds and butterflies visit her flowers from her patio, making other people laugh, cooking for her family, and had a strong passion for animals, especially her dogs. Doris is preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, William (Billy) Moore; her sister, Agnes Neely; and her parents Lodis and Clarise (Phillips) LeBlanc. She is survived by her four children, Tonya Thomas and husband Ron of Prairieville, LA, Wendy Dunaway of Ocean Springs, MS, Jason Moore and wife Sabrina of Zachary, LA, and Steven Moore of Central, LA; six grandchildren, Meagan and Kristen Thomas, Scott, Logan, and Callie Moore, and Chloe Dunaway; three brothers, Iva Lee, L Gee, and Lodis LeBlanc Jr.; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on January 10, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Graveside service and burial to follow at 10:00 am in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close