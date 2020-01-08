Doris LeBlanc Moore, native of Melville, La and a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 71. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was known to be generous and willing to help those in need. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds and butterflies visit her flowers from her patio, making other people laugh, cooking for her family, and had a strong passion for animals, especially her dogs. Doris is preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, William (Billy) Moore; her sister, Agnes Neely; and her parents Lodis and Clarise (Phillips) LeBlanc. She is survived by her four children, Tonya Thomas and husband Ron of Prairieville, LA, Wendy Dunaway of Ocean Springs, MS, Jason Moore and wife Sabrina of Zachary, LA, and Steven Moore of Central, LA; six grandchildren, Meagan and Kristen Thomas, Scott, Logan, and Callie Moore, and Chloe Dunaway; three brothers, Iva Lee, L Gee, and Lodis LeBlanc Jr.; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on January 10, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Graveside service and burial to follow at 10:00 am in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020