Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Lee Ellis Bennett. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 9995 Hooper Rd. Central , LA 70818 (225)-236-0800 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Zoar Baptist Church Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Zoar Baptist Church Service 11:00 AM Zoar Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Lee Ellis Bennett, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is now walking the streets of gold with her husband, Marvin Harold Bennett of 67 years with a healthy mind after gracefully battling many years with Alzheimer's Disease. Harold has his "Sugg" back. Nicknamed by her family and friends as "Cooter" and known by many as "Mawmaw." She will forever be remembered as the peacekeeper of the family. Visitation will be held at Zoar Baptist Church on Thursday, September 5, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and will resume at Zoar Baptist Church on Friday, September 6 from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am, officiated by Brother Glen Miers. Burial will follow in Zoar Baptist Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Barry Bennett Sr.; grandchildren, Laney and Tricia Bennett, Hexter and Leanna Bennett, Angie and Chris Hector, and Annie and Aaron Williams; great-grandchildren, Leigh-Anna and Tim Miller, Tyler Bennett and fiancée Tiffany Trahan, Jacob Hector and fiancée Lauren Ledoux, Meagan Floyd, Shelby Floyd, Taryn Bennett, Rae Hector, Ciera and Zander Doris Lee Ellis Bennett, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is now walking the streets of gold with her husband, Marvin Harold Bennett of 67 years with a healthy mind after gracefully battling many years with Alzheimer's Disease. Harold has his "Sugg" back. Nicknamed by her family and friends as "Cooter" and known by many as "Mawmaw." She will forever be remembered as the peacekeeper of the family. Visitation will be held at Zoar Baptist Church on Thursday, September 5, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and will resume at Zoar Baptist Church on Friday, September 6 from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am, officiated by Brother Glen Miers. Burial will follow in Zoar Baptist Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Barry Bennett Sr.; grandchildren, Laney and Tricia Bennett, Hexter and Leanna Bennett, Angie and Chris Hector, and Annie and Aaron Williams; great-grandchildren, Leigh-Anna and Tim Miller, Tyler Bennett and fiancée Tiffany Trahan, Jacob Hector and fiancée Lauren Ledoux, Meagan Floyd, Shelby Floyd, Taryn Bennett, Rae Hector, Ciera and Zander Smith , Caleigh Bennett, Cortney Bennett, Taylor Williams, Brooke Williams, Dallas Williams; great-great-grandchildren Audrey Miller, Nora Miller, Kynleigh Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin Harold Bennett and daughter Bonnie Faye Bennett. Her parents John William Ellis and Rossie George Ellis. Her siblings Rossie Evelyn "Sap" Ellis Denham Hanson, John William Ellis, Hazel "Dicky" Ellis Babcock Seguin, Leonard Harold Ellis and Daisy May Ellis Harrington. The family would like to thank the staff at Bridgeway Hospice, particularly, her nurses Leah Warm and Stephanie Sarver and her aide Trenice Butler. We would also like to thank her caregiver, Claudia May for spending many hours loving on her for over a year. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

