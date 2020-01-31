|
|
Doris Loupe Farrelly passed away on January 29, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born on July 12, 1932 in Whitehall, LA and most recently resided in Prairieville, LA. She spent most of her life in New Orleans and enjoyed many years living in Jamaica before settling in Prairieville, LA to be near her children and grandchildren. Doris was a wonderful cook and an avid gardener. She enjoyed traveling worldwide and socializing with a wide circle of friends, but she mostly loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald "Don" Farrelly; her daughters, Cindy Bourg and husband Larry, Gaby Knapp and husband Paul; her son Robert Farrelly and wife Kathy; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; her sisters, Irma Melancon and Bonnie Bertrand; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lacy and Ada Loupe; and brother, Patrick "Pat" Loupe. Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville, LA on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020