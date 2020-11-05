Doris Lucille Major Baugh of Baton Rouge, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A native of New Roads, LA, she was born on April 12, 1927 to Mary Evelyn Chemin and Joseph Thomas Major and was a graduate of Poydras High School in the Class of 1945. She became a dedicated member of Highland Road Presbyterian Church and was also active with the Broadmoor Home Demonstration Club as an educator and mentor to women. At her own home she was an avid gardener and was a wonderful old fashioned cook. Doris passed away exactly 18 years to the day after her beloved husband of 54 years, the late Gordon West Baugh. She is survived by three children – Stephen Baugh (Sandy Summers), Marilyn Baugh and Susan Baugh Germano (Charles); seven grandchildren – Brandon Baugh, Summer Baugh Lawton, Judson and Arthur Terry, Alan, Bryan and Neal Germano; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings – Bruce Major, Judith Major Tircuit, Kirby Major and Marie Louise Major. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Green Oaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Rabenhorst Funeral Home of Baton Rouge has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Friends of Hilltop Arboretum by calling (225) 767-6916 or visit https://www.lsu.edu/hilltop/support/index.php.