Doris Mae Frederick departed this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Gonzales Healthcare Center. She was 79, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA. Visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Virginia Baptist Church from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 10:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020