Doris Marie Allbritton Odom, age 90, passed away on April 16, 2020 at home in Central, LA. She was born on November 24, 1929 in Mississippi and grew up in Laurel. MS. Doris graduated from George S. Gardner High School of Laurel, MS. Doris married Charles Ralph Odom in 1947 in Laurel, MS. They made their home in Baton Rouge, LA in 1953. Doris retired from the Baton Rouge City Parish after her career as business manager for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. After retirement, she oversaw the offices of their company, Auto King Muffler Shops, Inc.. She and Charles Ralph enjoyed traveling within the U. S. as well as abroad. Doris also loved being outdoors with her chickens, peacocks, dogs and cats. Doris is survived by two sons, Richard Odom and wife Nan of Central, LA, and Stan Odom and wife Mary of Ellisville, MS; 1 grandson by Richard, Chad Odom and wife Olga of Baton Rouge, LA; 1 granddaughter by her late son Steve, Stephanie Odom of Grand Isle, LA. (She is survived through blended family by 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren- Josh, you do not have to post this if you don't feel it is appropriate. I could not find a clear-cut answer as to etiquette when referring to step grandchildren, etc.) Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ralph Odom, a son, Steve Odom, her parents, Thomas Graydon Allbritton and Irene Allbritton and brother, Billie Joe Allbritton. A private graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Gardens in Baton Rouge, LA. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Thomas Gould of Lane Family Practice in Zachary, LA, Lane Home Health and all staff members at Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.