Doris Marie "Dor" Templet Savoy, of St. Amant, passed away with family by her side in the early hours of Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the age of 88, after years of decline secondary to dementia. Born on February 25, 1932 in Gonzales, Louisiana, Doris was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. In 1948, she married Leon "Noray" "Pee Wee" Savoy, and moved from Black Bayou Road to St. Amant, where they raised six children. Doris and Noray were married for 64 years until his death in 2012. Doris devoted her life to caring for those around her. In the tradition of her own mother, she was a seamstress, known for "sewing for out," taking in alterations, sewing clothes for her children, and later making cross-stitched quilts for all of her grandchildren. She cooked homemade meals daily and hosted Sunday cookouts with the family. Her specialties were chicken gravy and rice, cornbread, biscuits and cocoa, strawberry jam, chocolate cake, coconut cake, and pecan pralines. She was a meticulous housekeeper, whose home was always open to those in need of advice, counseling, shelter during a storm, or just a hot cup of coffee. She helped raise her grandchildren, with the tradition of giving each one their first bath. Doris was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, where she participated in various ministries, served as captain of the prayer line for many years, and had a special devotion to the rosary. Her final-and perhaps greatest-act of service was to honor her marriage vows by being her husband's main caregiver as his health began to fail in his final years. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Lynn and Irma Gautreau Savoy, Conrad and Debra Jacob Savoy, and Ricky and Tiffany Babin Savoy, all of St. Amant; daughters and sons-in-law, Darlene and Lee Gaudin, Debra and David Amedee, and Windy and Johnny Hernandez, all of St. Amant; sister Magdalen "Madge" Templet LeBlanc of Gonzales; 19 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leon Joseph "Noray" "Pee Wee" Savoy; her parents, Elmire Bourgeois Templet and Jean Baptiste "Jeanbette" Templet, Sr.; four sisters, Mable Templet, Beatrice Templet, Valois Templet Lavigne, and Bernice Templet Sanchez; and three brothers, Joseph "Dan" Templet, Paul Blanchard Templet, and J.B. "Jip" Templet, Jr. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brad Gaudin, Conrad Savoy, Jr., Ron Savoy, Blake Savoy, Allen Hernandez, Daniel Hernandez, and Collin Hernandez. There will be a private solemn hour for immediate family at Ourso Funeral Home at 9:30 am on Monday, September 21, followed by a procession to Holy Rosary Church in St. Amant. Extended family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Holy Rosary with the Rev. Joseph Vu, celebrant. Social distancing guidelines will be observed in church, and face masks are required for the duration of the service. Entombment will be in the Holy Rosary Mausoleum. Please know that the family respects any concerns of loved ones who wish to refrain from attending the service in person due to the pandemic. We welcome and appreciate your prayers on Monday morning. The family would like to thank the staff at Old Jefferson Community Care Center, especially Jayla, whose dedication during the pandemic enabled us to stay in virtual contact with our mother, and Cindy, who arranged for our visitation during her last moments of life. We also want to thank the staff at Pinnacle Hospice Care, especially Brandi, whose compassion and guidance have provided so much comfort for the family. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com
) is in charge of arrangements.