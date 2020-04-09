Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Mattasoni Juneau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Late Monday, April 6, 2020, Doris Theresa Mattasoni Juneau, age 91, passed away peacefully in the entrusted care of the highly skilled, compassionate staff at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Doris (Mom) was a most loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a native of Moreauville, LA, born on June 29, 1928, and a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA. She was married to Louis A. Juneau, Sr. and is survived by: three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda J. Cifreo (John), Elberton, GA; Lenel J. McQuiston (Ron), Jacqueline J. Milazzo (Donnie), Greenwell Springs, LA; and one son and dear daughter-in-law, Louis (Andy) Juneau, Jr. (Denise), Alexandria, LA. She was blessed with fifteen grandchildren: Debra C. Ward (Charlie), John (Andy) Cifreo (Maria), Christopher Cifreo (Ashley), Darren Cifreo, Justin Cifreo (Kelsey), Lauren M. Martinez (Christopher), Ryan McQuiston, Brennan McQuiston, Jessica J. Clark (Ian), Stephanie J. Taylor (Brandon), Christina J. Pollock (Grant), Andrea Juneau, Nathan Milazzo (Sarah), Nicholas Milazzo, Natalie Milazzo, 13 great grand children, as well as her most loving sister, Mildred Mattasoni Faul. Preceding Doris in death are: her husband Louis; her parents Jules B. and Leota Lemoine Mattasoni; daughter, Debra, son, Patrick; granddaughter, Jennifer; sister, Velma Rabalais; and brother, Henry Mattasoni. Our family grieves for our loss; yet, it is surpassed by our Mom's gifts of Catholic faith, grace, generosity, humility, and love shared with us and others. Through the years, her memories continued to fade, but our memories of her legacy will forever inspire us to follow in her virtuous footsteps through life. Sincerest thanks to those who genuinely and compassionately assisted us in caring for Mom and for all who supported us with their thoughts and prayers. Due to the current circumstances, graveside services will be conducted by Rev. Michael Moroney, pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, and limited to immediate family in attendance. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020

