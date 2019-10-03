|
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Doris Aydell Parker, 89 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many was called by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 8:00am at her daughter's home in French Settlement. She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends. She entered this world on June 20, 1930, and was a native and resident of French Settlement. She was a life-long member of Carpenter's Chapel United Methodist Church. Doris is survived by one daughter, Shelley and Bobby Harris, of French Settlement; two sons, Kent and Karen Parker, of Baton Rouge, Mark and Tammy Parker, of French Settlement; a sister, Lula Brown, of French Settlement; 10 grandchildren, David, Karen, Kallie, Ashley, Victoria, Christi, Kimberly, Marshall, Melissa and Cassie; 20 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Shelly Parker; a son, David Wayne Parker; parents, Amulice and Maria Aydell; five sisters, Anna, Mildred, Elda, Eunice, Beulah; and three brothers, Ray, Johnny and Henry. Pallbearers will be grandsons, David, Jeremy, Chris, James, Marshall and Nathan. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Carpenter's Chapel, Prairieville, from 9:00am until Celebration of Life Service at 11:30am, conducted by Rev. Dutch Price. Burial will follow in Carpenter's Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Carpenter's Chapel United Methodist Church, in her honor. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
